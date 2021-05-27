Feds arrest northern Kentucky man accused of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

Nicholas Brockhoff faces multiple federal charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer; use of a deadly or dangerous weapon; and obstruction of law enforcement, the agency’s Louisville office said.

Court documents include images agents said depict Brockhoff brandishing and spraying a fire extinguisher on the grounds outside the Capitol rotunda. His use of the extinguisher resulted in an assault on officers causing their dispersion and impeding their efforts to control the crowd, according to an affidavit.