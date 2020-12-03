Fetal remains from abortions must be buried or cremated, bill says

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio Executive Director Kellie Copeland said in a written statement: “This bill isn’t about making sure pregnant people have options. It’s about limiting which options exist. It’s about shaming patients who choose to have an abortion, and the medical professionals who provide abortion care. It’s about putting abortion out of reach for Ohioans, and that puts lives at risk.”

Senate Bill 27 is supported by Ohio Right to Life, which testified in favor of it and described it as a means of reflecting “a culture that honors the dignity of the human person.”