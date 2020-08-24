Fifth teen sentenced in Warren County murder case

Dakota Cox, of Washington Twp., Montgomery County, faced 11 to 16 1/2 years, plus one year in prison on a gun specification, before the plea to a bill of information for involuntary manslaughter with an agreed-upon sentence.

Unlike the other four defendants, Cox was charged from the beginning as an adult. He had been in the Warren County Jail on $1 million bond. He gets credit for 252 days in jail while awaiting his day in court.