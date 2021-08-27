Final autopsy: Man run over by Springfield cruiser died from blunt-force trauma to torso, ruled an accident

The man who was shot by an unknown assailant and then run over by a responding officer died from blunt-force trauma to the torso and the incident was ruled an accident, according to the final autopsy report by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Eric Eugene Cole, 42, of Springfield, died June 14 after the incident on Sunday night on South Center Boulevard.
Cole’s cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the torso and the manner of his death was an accident, the report stated.
Officers were dispatched around 11:22 p.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of South Center Boulevard on a report of someone shot. Officer Amanda Rosales was the first officer to respond to the scene and was “involved in an accident” with Cole, according to police.
The autopsy findings show the Cole had blunt-force trauma to his torso, including abrasions on his shoulders, back and left lower chest; lacerations to his left shoulder and back; and fracture of his sternum and multiple ribs.
He also had blunt-force trauma of his extremities, including bruises on his right arm, abrasions on his arms, left knee and legs, and a gunshot in his left arm.
Cole’s funeral services were held on June 23 at Restored Life Ministries, and his burial is at Ferncliff Cemetery.