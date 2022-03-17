Hamburger icon
Fire destroys trailer in German Twp. in Clark County; considered an arson

German and Pike Township fire departments battle a mobile home fire at Chateau Estates Mobile Home Park on Folk Ream Road Thursday.

Credit: Bill Lackey

German and Pike Township fire departments battle a mobile home fire at Chateau Estates Mobile Home Park on Folk Ream Road Thursday.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By , Staff
Updated 31 minutes ago

Springfield-area fire departments responded to a fire today that destroyed a double-wide trailer in the Chateau Estates in German Twp.

When fire crews arrived around 1:30 p.m., the trailer on Folk Ream Road was engulfed in flames. The fire is considered an arson, German Twp. Fire Chief Mark Holeman said.

The owner of the trailer, who was not identified, was being evicted from the trailer park and told owners he was going to burn the trailer, Holeman said. The trailer owner was obtained at the scene by police.

Holeman said three fires were started in the trailer.

No one was in the trailer at the time and there were no injuries reported.

Firemen from Pike Twp. and German Twp. fire department helped put out the fire.

