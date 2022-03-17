Fire destroys trailer in German Twp. in Clark County; considered an arson

Springfield-area fire departments responded to a fire today that destroyed a double-wide trailer in the Chateau Estates in German Twp.
When fire crews arrived around 1:30 p.m., the trailer on Folk Ream Road was engulfed in flames. The fire is considered an arson, German Twp. Fire Chief Mark Holeman said.
The owner of the trailer, who was not identified, was being evicted from the trailer park and told owners he was going to burn the trailer, Holeman said. The trailer owner was obtained at the scene by police.
Holeman said three fires were started in the trailer.
No one was in the trailer at the time and there were no injuries reported.
Firemen from Pike Twp. and German Twp. fire department helped put out the fire.
