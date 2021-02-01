Five Dayton-area schools honored by state for ‘major’ military commitment

Five Dayton area schools in Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties have been designated as Purple Star sites by the Ohio Department of Education.
Jacob Coy Middle School in Beavercreek; Primary Village South and Stingley Elementary in Centerville; and Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro High School in Springboro were among 31 schools in Ohio to be recognized, according to ODE.
The Purple Star Award for military-friendly schools recognizes sites that show “a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military,” according to the state.
Schools that earn the award will receive a special Purple Star recognition to display onsite.
The Purple Star Advisory Board - formed by the Ohio departments of Education, higher education, veterans services and the adjutant general - helps decide a school’s eligibility for the award.
There are 34,000 children in Ohio with one or more parents serving in the military. This includes the children of active duty, reserve and Ohio National Guard members, officials said.