Centerville school only Ohio education site selected for honor by national group

“Each year, our students, staff and families are involved in projects to help share peace both within our school and out in the community,” she added.

The Centerville City Schools site enrolls children ages 3-4 in its preschool program. For children age 5 by Sept. 30, it offers kindergarten, and those students who have completed their kindergarten year may enter first grade, according to the school district.

Two other schools in the district — Primary Village North in 2019 and Stingley Elementary in 2018 — have been recognized as both Ohio and National Schools of Character, officials said.

CHARACTER.ORG PRINCIPLES

•Core values are defined, implemented, and embedded into school culture.

•The school defines “character” comprehensively

to include thinking, feeling, and doing.

•The school uses a comprehensive, intentional, and

proactive approach to develop character.

•The school creates a caring community.

•The school provides students with opportunities for moral action.

•The school offers a meaningful and challenging academic curriculum that respects all learners, develops their character, and helps them succeed.

•The school fosters students’ self-motivation.

•All staff share the responsibility for developing, implementing, and modeling ethical character.

•The school’s character initiative has shared leadership and long-range support for continuous improvement.

•The school engages families and community as partners in the character initiative.

•The school assesses its implementation of character education, its culture and climate, and the character growth of students on a regular basis.

Source: Character.org