Kettering conducting racial equity survey: What you need to know

By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – A racial equity survey is being conducted by the city.

The anonymous, online questionnaire by Kettering’s Board of Community Relations seeks to take “a closer look at racial equity in our approach to employment, housing, education, access to healthcare, transportation and public safety,” according to the city.

The survey of fewer than 20 questions covers topics including race relations, interactions with businesses and police, and access to job, education, health services and homebuying opportunities.

The survey, which was posted earlier this month, will be available for at least a few more weeks, officials said.

It is available at https://www.publicinput.com/ketteringbcrracialequity. Once results are reviewed, actions may be taken this year depending on coronavirus restrictions, said Angela Brown, a city staff liaison to the community relations board.

The Kettering board is a volunteer group focused on creating and maintaining an inclusive community by fostering equal opportunities and respect for all persons, according to the city.

