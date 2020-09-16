Flood of absentee ballot requests creating board of elections backlog

“I think a lot of us are concerned,” she said, worried that elections board won’t be up to the task of getting ballots in the mail quickly. “Most of Ohio is trying to vote by mail, and it seems we are all at risk of being forced to use a provisional ballot instead.”

If a voter requests an absentee ballot and doesn’t receive it or doesn’t cast it, he or she can only vote by provisional ballot on Election Day and the vote will be counted after the election once officials confirm a mailed ballot didn’t come in.

Montgomery County elections officials say they are processing absentee ballot requests within 48 hours.

Greene County has processed 12,720 absentee ballot request forms for this year’s general election, which is more than the number of mailed ballots in the 2016 presidential election.

Another issue slowing ballot requests is mistakes by voters themselves. McCoy said a common mistake she is seeing is people forgetting to put their birth date.

Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 6, after the Oct. 5 deadline to register to vote. State lawmakers on Monday denied a request from the Ohio Secretary of State to pre-pay postage for ballots, so voters will have to buy stamps or drop ballots off at a secure drop box at their local board of elections.

Voters can also cast their ballots in-person at their board of elections starting Oct. 6 or in-person at their local polling place on Election Day.