Florida buyer acquires local plant for $11 million

“We are excited that H.I.G. has committed to investing in our business," Jim Kaboski, chief operating officer of Hart & Cooley, said in a release. “They have a successful track record of adding value to companies like ours.”

Established in 1901, Hart & Cooley said it has more than 1,800 employees.

The local building, with just over 200,000 square feet, came with a little over 20 acres, records show. Hart & Cooley bought the building in 2011 for nearly $4.1 million.

A message seeking comment was sent to a representative of Hart & Cooley.