Fogel ahead of Antani for Ohio Senate 6th District seat

Fogel, a 40-year-old former Air Force fighter pilot, ran a campaign highlighting his experience in the military as a pilot, in business and nonprofit advocacy and leadership, and as a husband and father.

Antani, 29, who is serving his third term as the representative of the 42nd district of the Ohio House of Representatives, won the general election in 2014 at the age of 23. During his campaign, Antani highlighted his service to the community via politics and what inspired it: his parents emigrating to the United States from India in 1978, traveling to Chicago for an interview with Hewlett Packard and landing a job in Dayton.