Fogel ahead of Antani for Ohio Senate 6th District seat

In the race for the Ohio Senate 6th District seat, Democratic candidate and political newcomer Mark Fogel is ahead of State Rep. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg. Fogel has 57.4 percent of the vote as of 8 p.m. and Antani has 42.6 percent of the vote, according to early unofficial results.
Fogel, a 40-year-old former Air Force fighter pilot, ran a campaign highlighting his experience in the military as a pilot, in business and nonprofit advocacy and leadership, and as a husband and father.
Antani, 29, who is serving his third term as the representative of the 42nd district of the Ohio House of Representatives, won the general election in 2014 at the age of 23. During his campaign, Antani highlighted his service to the community via politics and what inspired it: his parents emigrating to the United States from India in 1978, traveling to Chicago for an interview with Hewlett Packard and landing a job in Dayton.
These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 24. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.
Whichever candidate wins the race for the seat will replace outgoing state Sen. Peggy Lehner in the Ohio Senate 6th District seat, which covers about two-thirds of Montgomery County, including Kettering, Huber Heights, Riverside, Centerville, Miamisburg, Miami Twp., Washington Twp., West Carrollton, Oakwood, Germantown and part of Dayton.
Held by Republicans since 1985, the seat is being vacated by Lehner, who is facing term limits. The position pays $60,584 a year. The term is four years and members can serve two consecutive four-year terms.