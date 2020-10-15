‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Aullwood Audubon Farm drinking water system

PFAS were once widely used in manufacturing, carpeting, upholstery, food packaging and other commercial and military uses. Notably, the substances were — and still are, in some places — used to extinguish fires that couldn’t be extinguished with water alone.

Testing of Aullwood’s water system is part of Ohio’s PFAS action plan for drinking water, which was released in December. Last summer, Gov. Mike DeWine directed the state EPA and health department to develop the plan in an effort to address potential threats to both public and private drinking water systems. As part of the testing, the Ohio EPA plans to collect samples from the state’s 1,500 drinking water systems to determine if PFAS is present. About 250 daycare facilities and schools that have their own public water systems are being tested first.

The study started in early March. To date, Allwood’s public water system is the only one in the Dayton region that has tested positive for PFAS.

The Ohio EPA, the Ohio Department of Health and Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County are collaborating to ensure that private well owners in the area also have information about PFAS, water testing, and treatment, the release said.