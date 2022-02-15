Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee indicted for theft in office

The auditor’s office did not reveal the amount missing, citing the ongoing investigation of the theft, but said that money was allegedly stolen from an account funded by fees charged for real estate transactions and not public tax dollars.

“Vanderhorst appears to have used his intimate knowledge, tenure, and trust to steal from our office,” Federer said.

State investigators visited the auditor’s office and Vanderhorst’s home last month to collect evidence, according to the Clark County Auditor’s Office. An investigation is ongoing by the state auditor’s office.

Federer said his office is implementing policies and procedures to prevent fraud: reinforcement of checks and balances with check writing, training measures “so that tenured employees cannot use that position as a weapon against other employees to perpetrate fraud,” and a new schedule for regularly confirming all vendors are registered with the county.

Federer created a website with the help of a communications consulting firm that he said has been paid out of his own pocket to outline details about the alleged theft.