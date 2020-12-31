Former Greene County corrections officer accused of sexual battery

A 37-year-old former Greene County corrections officer has been charged with sexual battery, according to Greene County court records.
Antonio C. Goodman, 37, of Fairborn was a corrections officer in the Greene County jail when he allegedly forced a female inmate into sexual conduct, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Jail supervisors found out about the alleged sexual relationship, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office detective division conducted an investigation.
Goodman was arrested but has since been released on a recognizance bond, the sheriff’s office said.
Goodman was charged in a secret indictment on Tuesday in Greene County courts. The charges stem from incidents between July 3, 2019, and February 25, 2020, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
A civil suit from the female inmate was filed in Greene County Common Pleas court in late October. The civil lawsuit claims Goodman forced the woman into sexual conduct with him while she was an inmate and he was a corrections officer. She is suing for damages of at least $25,000.
The Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office requested Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. appoint special prosecutors for the case. They were sworn in and presented the case to Greene County Grand Jury on Tuesday.
Goodman has not yet been arraigned, but a date has not yet been set in court records.