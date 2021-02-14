Former Madison Twp. Fire Chief arrested on rape, sexual imposition charges

A former Madison Twp. Fire Chief was arrested on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition, a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Ronald Miller, 69, of Middletown, was charged with two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition involving a minor. Miller has been taken into custody and transported to Middletown City Jail, a release said.
“Crimes like these are always difficult when it involves children,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. “When the suspect is a former fire chief, he is right where he needs to be, in jail.”