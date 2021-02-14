X

Former Madison Twp. Fire Chief arrested on rape, sexual imposition charges

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.
Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

Local News | 51 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

A former Madison Twp. Fire Chief was arrested on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition, a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Ronald Miller, 69, of Middletown, was charged with two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition involving a minor. Miller has been taken into custody and transported to Middletown City Jail, a release said.

“Crimes like these are always difficult when it involves children,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. “When the suspect is a former fire chief, he is right where he needs to be, in jail.”

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.