Former NFL player on plans to construct sports training facility in Miami Twp.: ‘It didn’t make sense to lease anymore’

He told township trustees that “it didn’t make sense to continue to lease any more” knowing that Renegade Warehouse intends to continue on a long-term basis.

“We were lucky enough to have this opportunity that the township let us in on and it’s definitely the best opportunity for us moving forward from here,” Muncy said during the meeting. “It’s going to do wonders for the business.”

Muncy via social media said he could not have accomplished anything or been in this position without his wife Chelsea, whom he said “never gets the credit she deserves.”

“Beyond that we both could not have done it without all the great coaches we have had over the years, Ethan Motley being our most loyal, longest tenured one who’s become absolutely indispensable,” he said.

A certified strength and conditioning specialist, Muncy played football at Ohio University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He later signed NFL free agent contracts with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans.

Matt and Chelsea Muncy opened Renegade Warehouse in 2010 with a 2,915-square-foot West Carrollton facility. Growth of the business saw it relocate in 2013 to a 12,000 square foot facility on South Alex Road.

The Miami Twp. site is part of the Austin Center Joint Economic Development District, an income tax-sharing area the township has with Miamisburg and Springboro.