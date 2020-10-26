Former Springboro businessman to be sentenced for sex crimes 20 years ago

Both girls attended school in Springboro and worked for Hall later in their lives.

“I’m just so proud of these women for coming forward to tell their horrific stories of abuse that Tim Hall perpetrated on them when they were children. I’m also very grateful to the jury who listened to their stories and, through today’s verdict, stated unequivocally, ‘We believe you,’” said Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell after the jury reached the verdicts in under two hours.

Hall faces a mandatory life sentence for the forcible rape of someone 12 years old or younger, as well up to three-to-10 years in prison on each the other charges.

The original sentencing, set for Aug. 31, was delayed to give his lawyers time to prepare for a sex-offender classification hearing.

The most recent rescheduling was among those made after staff in Tepe’s court tested positive for the coronavirus and his courtroom was locked. Tepe was back on Monday.

Other sentencing hearings were postponed after Hall’s lawyers filed motions, including in September to get Tepe to order Hall’s mental evaluation.

During the trial, Tepe dismissed seven charges involving a different accuser. Three other charges were dropped before it started. The trial came after lawyers on both sides battled over a range of issues, including suppression of his statements to Springboro and Clearcreek Twp. police.

On Oct. 16, a trio of Dayton lawyers urged Tepe to merge the other six rape or sexual battery charges not requiring a mandatory life sentence. Christopher Conard, David Pierce and Jason Norwood’s latest motion also urges Tepe to order the sentences for the merged charges be served concurrently.

“Consecutive sentences are the exception,” the motion, filed Oct. 16, said.

The latest Hall motion also said the mandatory life sentence “adequately reflects the seriousness of the offense.”

Prosecutors haven’t replied to the motion.

The Nov. 24 sentencing is set for 10 a.m. in Tepe’s court.