Franklin apartment fire displaces more than a dozen residents; Damage $300K-500K

The fire started on the second floor near a bedroom at the back of a building, Franklin Fire Lt. Darrin Wiseman said.

No injuries were reported, and everyone was able to escape on their own without needing rescue, he said.

Area fire departments responded to assist, and Wiseman said it took approximately seven hours to put out the fire. Challenges included cars that were in the way, narrow roads and not being able to get a ladder truck in addition to water pressure issues.

Eight units sustained fire, smoke and water damage, and the American Red Cross responded to help at least 15 individuals who were displaced.

Estimated damages are between $300,000 and $500,000, Wiseman said.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental but remains under investigation.