Franklin city manager to retire after 47 years with the city

Two years later he was promoted water/sewer superintendent in 1975. He was promoted as the city’s first public works director in 1985. He was named interim city manager in 2011 and later became the permanent city manager. He continued in the dual role of city manager and public works director for another three years.

Lewis notified council of his intention to retire a few weeks ago and the city posted the position this week. Franklin City Council is accepting applications until Oct. 31. The salary range for the position is $105,000 to $120,000 a year.

“When I took over (as city manager), I said I would do it for a few years,” he said. “It’s a tough job at times, but there are a lot of rewards to it.”