Franklin honoring all-time great Luke Kennard with number retirement

In honor of Luke Kennard entering the NBA draft, Franklin City Council designated the day as “Luke Kennard Day.” NICK GRAHAM/ STAFF

By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

Basketball standout Luke Kennard, now playing for the Detroit Pistons, will have his Franklin High School number retired.

Kennard, a 2015 Franklin graduate, wore No. 10 in his Wildcat career. Kennard was named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in both 2014 and 2015. He set a number of Franklin records, including 2,977 career points, most career assists (470), and most 3-point shots made (263). His career scoring total is No. 2 all-time in Ohio.

Kennard played two years at Duke and was chosen by the Detroit Pistons as the No. 12 draft pick in 2017. In the 2019-20 season, he averaged 15.8 points/game.

Kennard was a multi-sport athlete at Franklin. He holds several records in football including passing yards (2,331), passes completed (178) and total offense (2,545).

Only four Wildcats' numbers have been retired: Bob Timberlake (60, football); Alan Wenglikowski (20, football); Doug Long (14, baseball); and Nick Monk (37, football).

Last week, the school announced that it will be retiring the number of baseball standout Travis Lakins.

Lakins, a 2013 Franklin High graduate now with the Baltimore Orioles, made his major league debut with the Boston Red Sox.

He wore No. 1 on his jersey when he was a dominant player as a pitcher and shortstop for the Wildcats. Lakins, 26, was a starter and reliever for Ohio State and was drafted by the Red Sox in the sixth round in June 2015 draft.

School officials said due to COVID-19 restrictions, Kennard and Lakins will first be honored in a small ceremony and later honored publicly during their off seasons.

