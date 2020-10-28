Franklin honoring all-time great Luke Kennard with number retirement

Last week, the school announced that it will be retiring the number of baseball standout Travis Lakins.

Lakins, a 2013 Franklin High graduate now with the Baltimore Orioles, made his major league debut with the Boston Red Sox.

He wore No. 1 on his jersey when he was a dominant player as a pitcher and shortstop for the Wildcats. Lakins, 26, was a starter and reliever for Ohio State and was drafted by the Red Sox in the sixth round in June 2015 draft.

School officials said due to COVID-19 restrictions, Kennard and Lakins will first be honored in a small ceremony and later honored publicly during their off seasons.