Free drive-thru coronavirus testing tomorrow in Greenville

There will be drive-thru coronavirus testing at Spirit Medical Transport, 5484 state Route 49, in Greenville on Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.
Those who want to be tested don’t need a doctor’s order, an appointment or a registration. Testing is free and open to the public the Darke County General Health District said.
In a Facebook event, the health district asked people to enter the parking lot from Edison Road and exit on Route 49.
The Darke County General Health District will host the event in conjunction with the Ohio National Guard.