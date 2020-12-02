X

Free drive-thru coronavirus testing tomorrow in Greenville

The parking lot at the new Montgomery County Fairgrounds quickly filled up for free COVID-19 testing Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2020.
The parking lot at the new Montgomery County Fairgrounds quickly filled up for free COVID-19 testing Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 1, 2020.

By Daniel Susco

There will be drive-thru coronavirus testing at Spirit Medical Transport, 5484 state Route 49, in Greenville on Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

Those who want to be tested don’t need a doctor’s order, an appointment or a registration. Testing is free and open to the public the Darke County General Health District said.

In a Facebook event, the health district asked people to enter the parking lot from Edison Road and exit on Route 49.

Photo courtesy of Darke County General Health District
The Darke County General Health District will host the event in conjunction with the Ohio National Guard.

