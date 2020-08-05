Free pop-up coronavirus testing available at the Nutter Center today

Free coronavirus testing is available at Wright State University’s Nutter Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The pop-up testing event is through Greene County Public Health and is open to adults, children and non-Greene County residents.
>> State ranks counties by highest occurrence of coronavirus. Where does yours rank?
Face masks are required at the testing site. Anyone who is sick should inform the greeter when the arrive at the Nutter Center.
Patients do not need a doctor’s note or appointment to be tested.
>> Montgomery County COVID-19 deaths rise in July
Public Health asks that people do not arrive early for pop-up testing and and that they enter the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway.
Those interested in being tested can fill out a consent form online before arriving at the Nutter Center.