French PPE company poised to add jobs in Troy

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson talks with National Guard officials before the annual Military Appreciation Luncheon in 2017. Bill Lackey/Staff

“I love seeing this growth in manufacturing in Southwest Ohio,” Davidson, R-Troy, said in the release. “As we’ve seen this year, keeping production inside the U.S. isn’t just important for the economy, it is critical to our national security."

Chargeurs said its Troy production lines can produce up to 2.5 million masks a month and will increase its capacity in coming months. The company said it also aims to make masks that meet the requirements of US military and government contracts by year’s end.

“Reshoring production of PPE items like masks is critical to prevent a repeat of the supply chain breakdown that caused major shortages earlier this year,” said Mark McCormick, manufacturing growth specialist at Fastlane, the Dayton area’s manufacturing extension partnership. “The investment that Chargeurs is making in Troy will help to ensure that Americans have the PPE they need while also creating additional jobs for our region.”

Chargeurs is a France-based, family-owned business operating in technical and performance textiles for the apparel and fashion industry, surface protection solutions and business services and fabrication for the museum, cultural and entertainment sectors.

Beyond its investment in the facility in Troy (formerly known as Troy Laminating & Coating), Chargeurs said it has invested in plants in New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania and Virginia.