Frontier Airlines adds new Florida flight out of Cincinnati airport

“Cincinnati has made us feel right at home as we have grown in the community, and we are delighted to offer affordable and convenient travel to sunny Sarasota just in time for the colder months,” said Josh Flyr of Frontier Airlines. “With the launch of this route, consumers in the greater Cincinnati area will have access to 20 destinations combined with Frontier’s exceptional value and superior travel experience.”

The new route comes months after Frontier Airlines announced its opening a crew base at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.