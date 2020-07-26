Funeral details for Gaylon brothers, longest-surviving conjoined twins, released

The twins’ obituary thanked Warren Ljungren and Glen Kwiat, both doctors, for their care and friendship. The brothers were lifelong Dallas Cowboy fans and love the Cincinnati Reds, their obituary stated. They passionately collected Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars and loved camping and fishing.

In 2014, the Dayton Daily News contacted officials at Guinness World Records, and a spokeswoman told the newspaper would recognize the twins as the world’s longest-living when they turned 63, after passing a pair of Italian twins. Acknowledgement from Guinness World Records was what the two brothers had been looking forward to for years.

“It’s what me and Donnie’s always dreamed about, and we hope to get the ring, because we’ve dreamed about getting this since we were kids,” Ronnie Galyon said in an interview in July 2014.