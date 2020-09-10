Fuyao hiring 350 in Moraine amid $46M expansion

Moraine Mayor Elaine Allison said the city is thankful for the company’s continued investment.

“We want to make sure that people know that these jobs are available,” Allison said. “Because of the economy, there’s a lot of people out on unemployment and this would be a great opportunity to help their own economic future, coming and getting a career here.” The positions remaining open would not only negatively affect Fuyao, but any future investment by Fuyao and other companies looking in the area.

“They might think the Dayton region as a whole is tapped out from an employment perspective,” she said. “That’s not the message we want to send as a community.”

Fuyao first invested in Moraine in 2014, initially committing to create 800 jobs for its customers in the shell of a former General Motors assembly plant. In 2015, the company committed to create 750 additional jobs to manufacture after-market glass.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, who attended the Fuyao press conference today, emphasized that the open jobs need to be filled.

“This is a great opportunity for the community,” he said. “Many people are unemployed. Unemployment benefit will run out. Before those benefits run out, they should come and take advantage of these jobs before they’re full."