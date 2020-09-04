I-75 exit next big development growth area for West Carrollton

West Carrollton is acquiring more property to an area it is marketing to developers for entertainment, residential, office and retail use.
The properties, which represent an acre-and-a-half of land in the 900 block of East Dixie Drive, are being purchased for a total of $535,000, with $185,000 of that for 932 East Dixie and $350,000 for 936 and 942 East Dixie, which is the site of a transmission shop and the former home of a beauty salon.
“These are properties that are part of our aggregation process in order to assemble land in and around the (Interstate 75) exit,” said Mike Lucking, the city’s economic development director.
Purchase of the properties, which was approved unanimously by West Carrollton City Council during its most recent meeting, gives the city 25 acres in the area just west of Interstate 75 and acreage that is part of the city’s effort to fulfill strategic redevelopment of the area, Lucking said.
That acreage, which includes the former site of Carrollton Plaza shopping center, is “a very workable development parcel,” he said.
The most recent East Dixie Drive purchases give West Carrollton “a little bit of urban renewal” because those properties had fallen into disrepair, Lucking said.
West Carrollton started pursuing the properties prior to the pandemic, according to City Manager Brad Townsend.
“Council’s vision for the redevelopment of riverfront is a mixed-use development,” Townsend told the Dayton Daily News. “We’ve created entertainment districts, so it’ll be entertainment-focused recreation taking advantage of the riverfront and has proximity to the interstate.”
Also envisioned for the site are office, residential and retail components, he said.
“We were, prior to the pandemic, having some substantial conversations with prospective developers and we hope to get back to that here later in the year,” Townsend said.
Assembling the properties was important to West Carrollton because current uses for the assembled acreage are non-conforming, he said.
“These properties are adjacent to properties we already own and we were able to acquire them at below-market rates,” Townsend said.