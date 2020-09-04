I-75 exit next big development growth area for West Carrollton

The most recent East Dixie Drive purchases give West Carrollton “a little bit of urban renewal” because those properties had fallen into disrepair, Lucking said.

West Carrollton started pursuing the properties prior to the pandemic, according to City Manager Brad Townsend.

“Council’s vision for the redevelopment of riverfront is a mixed-use development,” Townsend told the Dayton Daily News. “We’ve created entertainment districts, so it’ll be entertainment-focused recreation taking advantage of the riverfront and has proximity to the interstate.”

Also envisioned for the site are office, residential and retail components, he said.

“We were, prior to the pandemic, having some substantial conversations with prospective developers and we hope to get back to that here later in the year,” Townsend said.

Assembling the properties was important to West Carrollton because current uses for the assembled acreage are non-conforming, he said.

“These properties are adjacent to properties we already own and we were able to acquire them at below-market rates,” Townsend said.