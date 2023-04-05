Gabe’s in Springfield: 6 miles of conveyor belts, and other staggering numbers

A look at some of the numbers behind the new Gabe’s distribution center in Springfield, now the biggest building inside city limits:
870,000: Square feet of space in the facility.
6 miles: Amount of conveyor belts in the building.
32,000: Cubic yards of concrete used.
33,000: Tons of asphalt required.
$77.5 million: How much the Gabriel Brothers Inc. project cost.
250: Current number of employees.
800 to 1,000: Gabe’s goal for full- and part-time jobs in Springfield over the next five years.
15: Number of states with Gabe’s stores the Springfield center will serve.
10: Years the company will get a 1.488% state job creation tax credit.
20: Number of Gabe’s retail stores in Ohio, with one possibly coming to Springfield soon.
