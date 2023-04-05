Gabe’s in Springfield: 6 miles of conveyor belts, and other staggering numbers

BreakingNews
A look at some of the numbers behind the new Gabe’s distribution center in Springfield, now the biggest building inside city limits:

870,000: Square feet of space in the facility.

6 miles: Amount of conveyor belts in the building.

32,000: Cubic yards of concrete used.

33,000: Tons of asphalt required.

>> PHOTOS: Gabe’s celebrates official opening of Springfield distribution center

$77.5 million: How much the Gabriel Brothers Inc. project cost.

250: Current number of employees.

800 to 1,000: Gabe’s goal for full- and part-time jobs in Springfield over the next five years.

15: Number of states with Gabe’s stores the Springfield center will serve.

10: Years the company will get a 1.488% state job creation tax credit.

20: Number of Gabe’s retail stores in Ohio, with one possibly coming to Springfield soon.

