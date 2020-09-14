X

GE Aviation lands $32 million engine contract

Tech. Sgt. Stefan Sianis inspects a KC-135R Stratotanker F108-100 engine before it is lowered from the aircraft in this 2010 file photo at McConnell Air Force Base, U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Abigail Klein)
By Thomas Gnau
Navistar in Ohio also secures new work

A pair of Ohio companies have picked up millions in new defense work.

General Electric Aviation, based in Cincinnati, has been awarded a maximum $32,522,610 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to overhaul F108 engines, the Department of Defense announced Friday.

This was a limited source acquisition, a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods.  Locations of work will be Ohio and Canada, with a Sept. 10, 2021, performance completion date.  

The contract originated with the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation in Richmond, Va.

A KC-135R Stratotanker F108-100 engine awaits transportation March 3, 2010, from McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., to Tinker AFB, Okla., where it will be refurbished. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Abigail Klein)
Another recent award with Ohio ties: Navistar Defense LLC, based in Melrose Park, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $12,229,316 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for pneumatic wheel tires.  

This is a three-year contract with no option periods.  

Locations of performance are Illinois and Ohio, with a Sept. 11, 2023, ordering period end date.  Using military service is Army.  The Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, in Warren, Mich., is the contracting origin.

Navistar has a medium-duty truck plant in Springfield.

