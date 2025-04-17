Glen Rogers, convicted serial killer from Hamilton, set to die in May

1995 FILE PHOTO: Bob Stephens, left, Kentucky state police detective, and another official put Glen Rogers in a police cruiser after Rogers was arrested Monday afternoon, Nov. 13, 1995, near rural Waco, Ky. Rogers, 33, is suspected of strangling or stabbing at least four women in California, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida in the past two months. (AP Photo/The Richmond Register, Phil Poynter)

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
The convicted serial killer and Hamilton native known as the Casanova Killer and the Cross Country Killer, had his death warrant signed on Tuesday by Florida’s governor.

Glen Rogers — who was convicted of murder in Florida and California, and suspected in killings in Ohio, Mississippi and Louisiana — is set to be put to death by lethal injection on May 15 at Florida State Prison.

Rogers, 62, is suspected in the murder of Mark Peters, of Hamilton, who went missing in October 1993. Peters, a 71-year-old retired electrician and veteran, was found bound to a chair in a Kentucky cabin that belonged to the Rogers family in January 1994, according to the Associated Press. Authorities say Rogers either stabbed or strangled Peters.

Peters’ family reported him missing in October 1993, along with his car, antiques, weapons and a collection of coins.

ExploreFILE STORY: Mother of suspected victim calling for the execution of infamous Hamilton native and serial killer

However, the crime that has led to Rogers Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature on a death warrant was the November 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs in a Tampa motel bathroom, according to media reports. Rogers was convicted of killing the woman and stealing her car, and sentenced to death in 1997.

Two years later, another death sentence was handed down in California. Rogers was sentenced to death in California in 1999 for the September 1995 murder murder of Sandra Gallagher.

Rogers once claimed to have committed more than 70 murders, but later recanted that claim, saying it was a joke and he never killed anyone.

In 2012, an Australian film crew visited Hamilton for the documentary “My Brother the Serial Killer.”

The Journal-News reported in 2012 the documentary producers were interested a 1973 shooting death of 15-year-old Carl Ray Taylor, exploring whether that could have been Rogers’ first murder. Rogers would have been 11 at the time.

