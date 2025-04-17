Glen Rogers, convicted serial killer from Hamilton, set to die in May

Rogers, 62, is suspected in the murder of Mark Peters, of Hamilton, who went missing in October 1993. Peters, a 71-year-old retired electrician and veteran, was found bound to a chair in a Kentucky cabin that belonged to the Rogers family in January 1994, according to the Associated Press. Authorities say Rogers either stabbed or strangled Peters.

Peters’ family reported him missing in October 1993, along with his car, antiques, weapons and a collection of coins.

However, the crime that has led to Rogers Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature on a death warrant was the November 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs in a Tampa motel bathroom, according to media reports. Rogers was convicted of killing the woman and stealing her car, and sentenced to death in 1997.

Two years later, another death sentence was handed down in California. Rogers was sentenced to death in California in 1999 for the September 1995 murder murder of Sandra Gallagher.

Rogers once claimed to have committed more than 70 murders, but later recanted that claim, saying it was a joke and he never killed anyone.

In 2012, an Australian film crew visited Hamilton for the documentary “My Brother the Serial Killer.”

The Journal-News reported in 2012 the documentary producers were interested a 1973 shooting death of 15-year-old Carl Ray Taylor, exploring whether that could have been Rogers’ first murder. Rogers would have been 11 at the time.