Gov. DeWine to visit COVID vaccination site in Clark County today

Gov. Mike DeWine will visit a coronavirus vaccine site in Clark County Friday as the state continues to work to administer doses as quickly as possible.
The governor will be at New Carlisle Senior Living Friday morning.
Yesterday DeWine announced Ohio plans to make vaccines more convenient and accessible to college students and workers in hopes of increasing vaccination rates.
Starting next week vaccines will be offered on state and private college campuses to encourage students to take the shot. With some colleges and universities wrapping up the school year in early May, Ohio is hoping to vaccinate most students before they leave for the summer.
Most colleges will be offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is one dose, so students will not have to worry about returning for another appointment.
Ohio will also be working with employers and organizations to offer workplace vaccination clinics.
Starting April 12, vaccine providers will be allowed to offer up to 25% of their doses to employees or to partner with local employers, labor unions and other organizations to vaccinate employers at work.