Grandmother arrested after baby shot in Liberty Twp.

The shooting happened in the 6800 block of Dutch View Court about 1:50 a.m. Three shots were fired in a house full of people, and police said suspect Mia Harris fled the scene.

Harris, 43, was later found by Butler County Sheriff’s deputies and arrested. She is charged with three counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felonies. Harris was booking into the Butler County Jail at about 7:30 a.m.

The charges are subject to change as the investigation continues.