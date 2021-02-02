Greater Dayton RTA announces new Chief Executive Officer

“The Board of Trustees is confident in the experience, skills, and temperament Bob Ruzinsky brings to the office of CEO,” said RTA Board President Dave Williamson. “The Board has had the opportunity to observe Ruzinsky on the job as Deputy CEO during tumultuous and challenging times. He has shown he knows the workings of RTA inside and out, and has proved to be an excellent communicator and problem solver. Bob is the right fit at this time to carry on the fine reputation of the RTA in the community.”

In 2013, Ruzinsky was promoted to be RTA’s first chief capital officer, where he led a team to oversee the management of the agency’s capital assets. Under his guidance, RTA replaced its entire bus fleet, renovated its facilities, and started the rebuild of its extensive electric-bus power-system infrastructure, the release said.