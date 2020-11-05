Groundbreaking today for $153 million NASIC complex at Wright-Patt

The more than $153 million project is a new chapter in the creation of a home for more than 900 people associated with NASIC, and will help lead the nation’s defense in air and space. The complex will be about 250,000 square feet.

The center is crucial to the challenges the nation faces in the domains of air and space, NASIC Commander Col. Maurizio “Mo” Calabrese, said at the first Ohio Space Forum on Oct. 29.