Groundbreaking today for $153 million NASIC complex at Wright-Patt

Artist rendering of the new National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The Air Force Civil Engineer Center awarded a $153 million contract Aug. 18, 2020, to expand the NASIC with a new intelligence production facility. (Courtesy photo)

By Ismail Turay Jr.

A groundbreaking for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center’s five-story Intelligence Production Complex at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is scheduled for this afternoon.

The more than $153 million project is a new chapter in the creation of a home for more than 900 people associated with NASIC, and will help lead the nation’s defense in air and space. The complex will be about 250,000 square feet.

The center is crucial to the challenges the nation faces in the domains of air and space, NASIC Commander Col. Maurizio “Mo” Calabrese, said at the first Ohio Space Forum on Oct. 29.

“We are constantly engaged on our requirements, as you can imagine, both in air and space,” he said. Calabrese leads about 4,000 military and civilian employees in examining technical intelligence and threats to the United States.

The National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. FILE

