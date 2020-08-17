Messer wins largest Wright-Patt construction contract

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently awarded Cincinnati-based Messer Construction a $126 million contract for the final phase of construction on the new Intelligence Production Complex at Wright Patterson Air Force Base’s National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC).
It’s the largest construction project in the history of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
“This $126 million dollar project funds the largest expansion that WPAFB has seen, and I am proud to have been at the forefront of advocating for it,” U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, said in a release. “This project will help NASIC and WPAFB maintain their role as pioneers in space and air intelligence gathering activities.”
Work on the Intelligence Production Complex began at WPAFB in 2019 and is estimated for completion in early 2023.
The contracted work will establish an additional 255,000 square feet of Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) space and will house 980 analysts supporting NASIC’s vital mission at Wright-Patterson.
Messer, which has a large presence in the Dayton area, is very familiar with NASIC and Wright-Patterson projects.
In 2016, the company was awarded a $24.1 million contract to complete a 58,000-square-foot expansion of the Foreign Materials Exploitation Laboratory. That project doubled the size of the lab.
The lab reverse engineers an adversary’s air, space and cyberspace technology to determine how it works.
NASIC had a groundbreaking for the lab expansion in September 2016. The Army Corps of Engineers awarded the contract.