Messer wins largest Wright-Patt construction contract

Messer, which has a large presence in the Dayton area, is very familiar with NASIC and Wright-Patterson projects.

In 2016, the company was awarded a $24.1 million contract to complete a 58,000-square-foot expansion of the Foreign Materials Exploitation Laboratory. That project doubled the size of the lab.

The lab reverse engineers an adversary’s air, space and cyberspace technology to determine how it works.

NASIC had a groundbreaking for the lab expansion in September 2016. The Army Corps of Engineers awarded the contract.