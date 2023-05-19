‘Growing old is not for sissies’: Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones Charleston show

BreakingNews
News
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
15 minutes ago
Entertainer scheduled for July show in Cincinnati.

BOSTON — Jimmy Buffett has been hospitalized for “some issues that needed immediate attention,” according to a release on his website.

As a result, The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band won’t play as scheduled in Charleston, S.C. on May 20. The show is being rescheduled and previously purchased tickets will still be honored at the new date, the site says.

A statement from Buffett on the site says days ago he returned from a trip to the Bahamas and stopped in Boston for a quick checkup. That checkup turned into a longer hospital stay to address additional issues, Buffett wrote.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” he added.

He went on to say that once his health improves, he plans to continue his tour, which is so far scheduled to perform at Riverbend in Cincinnati on July 21.

No additional information has been released on whether other shows on the tour will be impacted. The “Tour” section on Jimmybuffett.com is currently empty, with no future events posted.

