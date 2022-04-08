Hamilton chiropractor guilty of sex crimes to be sentenced today

Hamilton chiropractor Dr. Stephen Boyd will be sentenced today after taking a plea deal in which he admitted guilt in 11 sex crimes.
Those crimes were committed against victims who are former patients and former employees of the 58-year-old doctor. Boyd was scheduled to stand trial later this month on 28 charges in Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey’s courtroom, but with the plea deal that will not happen.
The Ohio State Chiropractic Board sent Boyd a letter in February 2020 notifying him of sexual misconduct allegations by two patients dating back to 1989 and the early 1990s. Two more patients with allegations as late as 2012 were added to the complaint in June of that year.
He was arrested Dec. 9, 2020 after a grand jury returned an indictment against him for allegedly inappropriately touching patients and engaging in misconduct.
Boyd’s guilty pleas include two counts of sexual battery, five counts of attempted gross sexual imposition and four count of gross sexual imposition. The remaining charges were dismissed.
The crimes Boyd plead guilty to are all third- and fourth-degree felonies. There is one guilty plea to a crime for each of the nine victims, according to prosecutors. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said all the victims were consulted before the plea was taken.
He faces a maximum of 21 1/2 years in prison. The judge also permitted Boyd to remain free on bond until sentencing.
Boyd’s license was placed on inactive status indefinitely in February 2021. He is classified as at Tier III sexual offender, requiring him to register his residence every 90 days for life, and his chiropractic license is automatically suspended.
Journalist Lauren Pack contributed to this report.
