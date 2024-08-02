Hamilton company acquires Beavercreek senior facility and updates its name

As part of the acquisition, HarborChase of Beavercreek has been renamed The Patterson, which Community First Solutions President and CEO Brett Kirkpatrick said is designed to resonate with the greater Dayton community and invoke the hospitality and comfort of a boutique hotel experience.

“We are excited about welcoming The Patterson residents and staff to our Community First family,” Kirkpatrick said. “As a growth-focused organization, we appreciate the opportunity to expand our geographic footprint in the greater Dayton market.”

He said while the expansion is in Beavercreek ― which Kirkpatrick called “a vibrant community with great schools and neighborhoods” ― the location’s proximity to Community First’s regional headquarters will “allow our leadership team to actively support the operations, leveraging efficiencies and collaborative best practices.”

The HarborChase purchase is Community First’s second major acquisition of a national for-profit senior living facility and the third expansion of a senior living operations in less than a year.

This past September, Community First acquired Anthology of Mason, which is in the Warren County community of Deerfield Twp., and renamed it Montage Mason, a luxury assisted living and memory care community. A month later, the Hamilton organization entered into a long-term contract with Kettering Health to manage the operations of their Sycamore Glen Senior Living Community in Miamisburg.

“As healthcare gets more complex, growth is critical to success and sustainability, especially for non-profit providers in the senior living industry,” Kirkpatrick said. “Community First is focused on continuing to expand our mission through the pursuit of strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions that allow us to leverage efficiencies, diversify revenue and extend the continuum of health and wellness services we provide to our community.”

Community First Solutions was established in 1918 in Hamilton and it owns and operates Berkeley Square and Westover ― two top-rated continued care retirement communities ― and Jamestowne, a 5-star post-acute care facility. Though senior living is a large part of Community First’s business, it has a diverse scope of health and wellness needs, including providing behavioral health services, pharmacy services, and community-based supports for older adults in Southwestern Ohio.

With the addition of The Patterson, Community First increases the number of senior living residents to 620 and nearly 700 regional employees. The acquisition also increased it’s annual operating revenue under management to $73 million, according to the company.