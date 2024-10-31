Breaking: Teens under 16 can no longer walk around The Greene without adult supervision

Hamilton man pleads guilty to possessing a machine gun-conversion device

Potter Stewart United States Courthouse, Cincinnati.

Potter Stewart United States Courthouse, Cincinnati.
News
By
Updated 36 minutes ago
X

A previously convicted felon from Hamilton pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing firearms, including a fully automatic weapon.

Justin Ervin, 35, of Hamilton, was charged with possessing a machine gun-conversion device, known as a switch, which converts a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic weapon.

Ervin was indicted by a federal grand jury and arrested in June, and his plea agreement includes a recommended sentence of 5 years in prison.

In May 2024, Hamilton police officers executed a search warrant at a residence where Ervin had been living, according to court documents. Officers were initially called to the house in response to a strangulation incident, which Ervin pleaded guilty in state court.

However, officers discovered seven firearms, a conversion device and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition inside the residence. Because he is a previously convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Ervin was convicted in Butler County Common Pleas Court for arson, a fourth-degree felony, in 2009, and robbery, a second-degree felony, in 2013.

Justin Ervin, 35, of Hamilton, admitted to possessing a machinegun-conversion device, known as a switch. The device converts a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic weapon. PROVIDED

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Krissy Brown named Springfield Arts Council executive director
2
Hamilton Council to consider new Rumpke contract, higher trash rates
3
Elderly woman stabbed to death in Middletown, daughter arrested
4
Butler County sheriff says he may get back in ‘deportation business’...
5
Fairfield promotion company relocating, adding 100 jobs

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.