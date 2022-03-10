Hamilton passes resolution in support of Ukraine after Russia’s ‘brutal invasion’

Moeller recounted the years of Russian oppression against Ukraine since becoming an independent nation of the Soviet Union in 1991 and creating its own government as it established a new republic.

Putin’s aggression against Ukraine could be seen in 2014 when the Russian federation illegally seized Ukrainian land on the Crimean Peninsula and the Crimean parliament.

On Feb. 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces, under the guise of a “peacekeeping mission,” to enter the Ukrainian republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Two days later, Putin announced a so-called special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine and launched a full-scale invasion of the country.

“The people of Ukraine who have stayed and fought have shown tremendous courage but call for support from around the world,” according to Moeller. “States within the United States, as well as international countries, are expressing their support for Ukraine.”

Councilmember Joel Lauer said he appreciates the Ukranians’ “toughness” as they fight for their freedom. He stands by the people of Ukraine “going out into the streets and defending their freedom.”

“And I appreciate their leader, (Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy), who stands up and says, ‘I’m not leaving, I’m fighting,’ and I think that’s something the whole world should see and use as a model,” Lauer said.