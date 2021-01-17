Hamilton’s ‘Dancing Trucker’ dances for peace at Ohio Statehouse

He added, " I try to get people to step out of their comfort zone. There is a stereotype involved with dancing in public.”

From truck stops to competitive dance competitions, the “Dancing Trucker,” who also does part-time security for the Bengals, has become somewhat of a local phenomenon.

Getting positive feedback from onlookers and on social media tugs at Drury’s heart. The bond created has helped him deal with a personal tragedy.

“About two years ago, my mother, (Sandra Drury) was killed by a drunk driver on her way to church,” he said. “That was just the worst thing. She was just a kind, giving person. So that is another reason I want to get out here and just spread joy and get smiles. It helps me too. I don’t want money or just attention.”