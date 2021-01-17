X

Hamilton’s ‘Dancing Trucker’ dances for peace at Ohio Statehouse

Protestors gather outside of Ohio Statehouse on Sunday

By Staff Report

Hamilton’s “Dancing Trucker” John Drury was among the people who showed up Sunday at the Ohio Statehouse.

Wearing a black shirt that read “The Dancing Trucker,” Drury said he was “dancing for peace.”

“There’s good in the world, that’s what I stand for,” Drury said. “I don’t need to be a follower. I’m a leader.”

For years, Drury has danced outside the Butler County Courthouse on Sunday to “bring joy to others.”

“This all got started in 2011 when I lost 100 pounds through dance, dance fitness and Zumba,” Drury told the JournalNews in 2017.

He added, " I try to get people to step out of their comfort zone. There is a stereotype involved with dancing in public.”

From truck stops to competitive dance competitions, the “Dancing Trucker,” who also does part-time security for the Bengals, has become somewhat of a local phenomenon.

Getting positive feedback from onlookers and on social media tugs at Drury’s heart. The bond created has helped him deal with a personal tragedy.

“About two years ago, my mother, (Sandra Drury) was killed by a drunk driver on her way to church,” he said. “That was just the worst thing. She was just a kind, giving person. So that is another reason I want to get out here and just spread joy and get smiles. It helps me too. I don’t want money or just attention.”

