Harrison Twp. asking voters in May election to continue paying tax for police services

The township contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for police services which includes 36.5 positions, McClintick said.

The sheriff’s Harrison Twp. substation is located at 5945 North Dixie Drive and the township is divided into patrol beats: Shiloh, Meadowdale, Ft. McKinley and two in the Northridge area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Surveys show township residents are satisfied with the Sheriff’s Office handling the policing, McClintick said.

“We are happy with their service,” he said.

The township has two other police levies that when combined with the one up for renewal total 23 mills, according to McClintick.