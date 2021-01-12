Harrison Twp. asking voters in May election to continue paying tax for police services

Harrison Twp. trustees are asking township voters to approve a 6-mill renewal levy to help pay for police services.
If passed in the May 4 primary, homeowners would not see an increase from what they currently pay in property taxes, said Harrison Twp. Administrator Kris McClintick.
“This is not an additional levy, this is a renewal of the 2016 levy that voters approved,” he said.
The measure would cost the homeowner of a $100,000 house $183.75, which is the current level, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.
The levy will continue to bring in about $1.4 million annually that will go toward paying police services, including for staffing and equipment like radios and vehicles as well as fuel, according to McClintick.
The township contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for police services which includes 36.5 positions, McClintick said.
The sheriff’s Harrison Twp. substation is located at 5945 North Dixie Drive and the township is divided into patrol beats: Shiloh, Meadowdale, Ft. McKinley and two in the Northridge area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Surveys show township residents are satisfied with the Sheriff’s Office handling the policing, McClintick said.
“We are happy with their service,” he said.
The township has two other police levies that when combined with the one up for renewal total 23 mills, according to McClintick.