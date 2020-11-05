Have bad holiday lights? Recycle them with local program

Five Rivers MetroParks, in partnership with Cohen Recycling, is collecting holiday lights to recycle. CONTRIBUTED

Cohen donated $2,000 to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation, which was above the value of the materials collected, Pritchard said. The company plans to make a donation again this season based on the amount of lights collected.

Waste related to the holidays, including decorations, generate about 25 million additional tons of garbage, according to some estimates. The Ohio EPA says that people throw away about 25% more trash than normal during the holidays.

Holiday light collection will run from November to the end of January.

Drop off locations are at: