Have military health care questions? VA medical director, base medical group commander to answer them Friday

“With all of the changes going on with COVID and everything else one of the things we want to be able to do is relieve any anxiety veterans may have about accessing their care,” Murdock said.

Perales said he will answer questions about the Dual Eligible Veteran Health Care program. Perales, who is a veteran, said he joined the program this year that allows him to get care at the base or the VA. This program is for veterans that use the medical center at Wright-Patt but are also eligible for VA care. The idea behind this is to help with access to care, Murdock said.

Murdock said the program launched in February and estimated there are 3,000 people in the region who are dually eligible.

“This is a first of its kind program,” Perales said. “They get the best of both worlds. You get to use both of those resources. If I had to get a shot that they didn’t have at the base, so I could get it at the VA. If had to get a procedure they didn’t offer at the VA, I could get it done at the base.”

Murdock said this forum is designed to allow the three men and their staff to answer any questions constituents might have.

“We get many questions about access to services, access to specific care, so we can answer those questions,” Murdock said. “We can also help them regarding their eligibility for care.”

Beaty said this event will be the perfect time for veterans or active duty military to ask any questions and get an answer “straight from the boss’s mouth.”

Beaty said the base’s medical center wants to see both veterans and active duty military.

The focus of this event is on military-affiliated health care, but anyone can come and ask questions or talk about their concerns, Perales said.

“You can ask questions and figure out how to service yourself, your family, a loved one who is a veteran more efficiently,” Perales said.

Perales said they are hosting the event at Wright State so that there will be room for attendees to be socially distant. Masks and social distancing will be enforced at these office hours.