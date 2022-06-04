dayton-daily-news logo
X

Have you seen missing Springfield man?

James Rose

Combined ShapeCaption
James Rose

News
By
1 hour ago

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for James Rose, a 64-year-old Springfield man with dementia.

Rose was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, when he walked away from his residence on North Burnett Road and did not return.

Rose is a white man, is six feet tall and weights 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Rose is asked to call 911.

In Other News
1
Deadly Walmart shooting: Suspect’s bond reduced to $900K
2
Ford’s Garage restaurant considers Liberty Twp. in expansion plans
3
Middletown police step up patrols, make arrests after this week’s spike...
4
Xavier University launches new scholarship for alumni
5
Introducer of school gun training bill believes it will ‘protect...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top