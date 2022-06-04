Have you seen missing Springfield man?

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for James Rose, a 64-year-old Springfield man with dementia.
Rose was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, when he walked away from his residence on North Burnett Road and did not return.
Rose is a white man, is six feet tall and weights 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who sees Rose is asked to call 911.
In Other News
1
Deadly Walmart shooting: Suspect’s bond reduced to $900K
2
Ford’s Garage restaurant considers Liberty Twp. in expansion plans
3
Middletown police step up patrols, make arrests after this week’s spike...
4
Xavier University launches new scholarship for alumni
5
Introducer of school gun training bill believes it will ‘protect...
About the Author