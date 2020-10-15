Hear from the candidates for Ohio Senate representing Greene, Clark counties in candidate forum

The Dayton Daily News and Springfield News-Sun are sponsoring a virtual candidate forum for the two candidates vying for Ohio Senate District 10, representing Greene, Clark and Madison counties.
Here’s how to watch and submit questions:
What: Join the Dayton Daily News as we host a Virtual Candidate Forum, featuring candidates Bob Hackett (R) and Charles Ballard (D) for the Ohio State Senate District 10, representing Clark, Greene, and Madison counties. This event will be hosted by Dayton Daily News Editor Jim Bebbington and Reporter Josh Sweigart.
Where: Dayton Daily News Facebook page (Go here for event invite)
When: Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT