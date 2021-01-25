2 taken to hospital after jumping from burning Dayton home; 1 in custody

One person is custody in connection to a two-story house fire in Dayton in which two people jumped the window of the burning home.
Dayton Fire Department Chief Jeff Lykins said that the fire is suspected to be arson.
Information on the person taken into custody was not available. The status of the two people transported to the hospital is not clear at this time.
Fire crews responded to the house in the 2600 block of East Second Street around 7:40 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters were initially able to enter the home to battle the fire, but had to exit the house and resume efforts outside after the floor began to collapse, Lykins said.
Crews are still working to put out the fire and are expected to be at the scene for awhile.
We will continue to update this story as more information is released.