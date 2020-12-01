Here’s how rapid testing is going at Ohio nursing homes

But as of Oct. 25, 38% of the nation’s roughly 15,000 nursing homes have yet to use a point-of-care test, according to a Kaiser Health News analysis of nursing home records.

Rapid testing can be helpful but it’s not the panacea it’s sometimes been held up to be, according to Pete Van Runkle, CEO of the Ohio Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes.

“It’s the same thing we’re going through now with the vaccines coming out ... Everyone’s like ‘this is the savior,’ and usually there’s more to the story and that’s the case with these rapid tests,” Van Runkle said. “They’re great as far as they are rapid and it’s really helpful to get results back in 15 minutes. But there are downsides, too, and so providers have to look at the pros and cons and make their own decision about whether they want to use them or not.”

Otterbein SeniorLife has completed 55,000 tests across 20 locations throughout Ohio and Indiana since the pandemic started. Gary Horning, vice president of marketing, said they were lucky to find a private lab, Industry Labs located in West Chester, to provide this massive testing with reliable turnaround times – typically 24-48 hours after receipt of the test specimen.

Most testing has been through the PCR method, with nasal swabs sent to a lab.

“Nonetheless, until we reach a vaccine solution, our goal is to have testing that will provide on-site and immediate results. We believe both the federal and state health officials understand this,” Horning said in a statement.

To help, he said they have received three rapid testing kits.

After a study with Ohio Department of Health, Otterbein found the Abbott BinaxNow Cards are very reliable, which are now their preferred rapid test method. They have joined the state testing program to use Abbott BinaxNow Cards and PCR tests on alternating weeks. He said they expect to continue complementing the cards with PCR tests for the foreseeable future.

Patricia Bowlin, director of nursing at Astoria Health & Rehab, in Germantown, said they’ve been using rapid tests in alteration with the PCR tests, and have found the tests they’ve been sent to be helpful.

“I’m very grateful,” Bowlin said.