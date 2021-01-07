Here’s the 14 who applied for Oakwood council seat

The Republican defeated Marshall Lachman for a seat on the Dayton-based district court of appeals covering Montgomery, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene and Miami counties, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

Epley won the seat now held by Jeffrey E. Froelich. Aside from serving on Oakwood City Council, he has also served on the Oakwood board of education and as a magistrate for the Dayton Municipal Court.

The appointed replacement will serve until Dec. 31, 2021 and can seek election next November, according to the Oakwood city charter.

The appointee can seek a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2022 to serve out the unexpired portion of the seat or may run for a full four-year term, according to the city.

Oakwood City Council members have a salary of $2,800 a year, city records show.