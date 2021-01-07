X

Here’s the 14 who applied for Oakwood council seat

By Nick Blizzard

OAKWOOD – Fourteen applicants are seeking to become Oakwood’s new city council member.

The city said it received that many submissions by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline to apply to succeed Councilman Chris Epley, who plans to vacate his seat next month after being elected in November as a judge on the Second District Court of Appeals.

Those applying, according to the city, include: Parker Bedsole, Cate Berger, Mark BonDurant, Dan Edwards, Healy Jackson, Sarena Kelley, James Leach, Andrew Norton, Don O’Connor, David Schoeff, Justin Shineman, Leigh Turben, Raya Whalen and Brian Wright.

Epley will resign from council on Feb. 1, when Oakwood City Council plans to appoint his successor, it has been announced.

The Republican defeated Marshall Lachman for a seat on the Dayton-based district court of appeals covering Montgomery, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene and Miami counties, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

Epley won the seat now held by Jeffrey E. Froelich. Aside from serving on Oakwood City Council, he has also served on the Oakwood board of education and as a magistrate for the Dayton Municipal Court.

The appointed replacement will serve until Dec. 31, 2021 and can seek election next November, according to the Oakwood city charter.

The appointee can seek a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2022 to serve out the unexpired portion of the seat or may run for a full four-year term, according to the city.

Oakwood City Council members have a salary of $2,800 a year, city records show.

