JUST IN: Longtime community leader, Citizen Legion of Honor inductee has died

WASHINGTON TWP. – Former Washington Twp. Trustee Joyce Young, who served in leadership posts of several Dayton-area organizations, has died at age 86.
Young, who died Saturday, was a former president of the Washington Twp. trustees, a board she was on for more than 20 years before opting against re-election in 2017.
In 1991, Young was inducted into the Presidents Club of Dayton’s Citizen Legion of Honor. Established in 1951, the Citizen Legion of Honor is the Dayton region’s top volunteer recognition honoring community servant leaders for their unselfish dedication to our area and its people.
Young also served as chair of the health and welfare planning council and joined the board of the United Way Greater Dayton Area when the two merged.
She was a member of the United Way board from 1975-82 and was appointed to the United Way Public Policy Committee in 1983.
Young has served on civic boards involving the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, the Human Race Theatre, and the Montgomery County Family and Children First Council.
She was a past chair of the Ohio Rehabilitation Services Commission, a state-wide agency that partners with individuals with disabilities to achieve quality employment and independence.
Young also has served as executive director of the Wright State School of Medicine Foundation, the governor’s appointee to the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund, president of the Junior League, and a member of Rotary International.