JUST IN: Longtime community leader, Citizen Legion of Honor inductee has died

Young, who died Saturday, was a former president of the Washington Twp. trustees, a board she was on for more than 20 years before opting against re-election in 2017.

In 1991, Young was inducted into the Presidents Club of Dayton’s Citizen Legion of Honor. Established in 1951, the Citizen Legion of Honor is the Dayton region’s top volunteer recognition honoring community servant leaders for their unselfish dedication to our area and its people.